Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Holdings Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

