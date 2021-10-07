Poseidon Network (QQQ) Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last Week

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $45.76 million and $153,679.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002383 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00051341 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QQQ is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

