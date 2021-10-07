Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $53.00. Power REIT shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 17,417 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a current ratio of 36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.19.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Power REIT by 7,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Power REIT by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

