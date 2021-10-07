PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Short Interest Update

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of PPL opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.81.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
