PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Short Interest Update

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

