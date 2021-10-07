PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.75 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PREKF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.