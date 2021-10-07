Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.00

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$54.00 and last traded at C$53.96, with a volume of 102328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$721.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.05.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -3.8900001 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

