Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POAI opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.00. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,725.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

