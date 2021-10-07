Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.30. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1,939,826 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,725.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $2,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 275,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.