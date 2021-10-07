Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post sales of $49.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.02 million and the lowest is $48.00 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $45.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $193.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.73 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $217.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

PFBC stock opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.50. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.