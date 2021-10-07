Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.56

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.56 and last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.