Presearch Reaches Market Capitalization of $155.09 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Presearch has a total market cap of $155.09 million and $2.77 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

