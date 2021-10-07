Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.76

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.76 and traded as low as C$12.57. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$13.07, with a volume of 426,135 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.65.
In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.
About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
