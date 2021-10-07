Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.76

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.76 and traded as low as C$12.57. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$13.07, with a volume of 426,135 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.65.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

