Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,875 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

