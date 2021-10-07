Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,384 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SILK stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,262. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

