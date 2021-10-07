Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 258,511 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 111.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Agenus worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 345,755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth about $7,164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 191,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGEN stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.