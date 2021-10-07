Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLDX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

