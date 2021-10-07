Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 178,411 Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Momo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after acquiring an additional 222,530 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

