Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enstar Group worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enstar Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $240.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.16. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

