Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 439.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,955 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock worth $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock worth $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 395,210 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,604 shares of the software’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,783 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,765 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $71.03 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $76.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -789.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

