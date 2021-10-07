Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $782,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

