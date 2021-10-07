Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 428.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Domo worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

