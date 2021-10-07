Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 108,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.9% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of -248.11 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

