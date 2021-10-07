Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 838.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Gray Television worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Gray Television by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gray Television by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Gray Television by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gray Television by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.