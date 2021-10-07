Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,879 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

