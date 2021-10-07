Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,945.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.11.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $395.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.14, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $420.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.62 and its 200-day moving average is $283.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

