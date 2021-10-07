Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $73,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 75.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,165,000 after acquiring an additional 174,393 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 21.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,927,000 after acquiring an additional 130,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 27.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $270.56 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.31 and a 200-day moving average of $316.47.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

