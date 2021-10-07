Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $110.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,211.96 and a beta of 1.10. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.