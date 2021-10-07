Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,799 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 4,771.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after purchasing an additional 420,544 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $51,732,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $146.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.