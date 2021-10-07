Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 166.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Herc worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

NYSE:HRI opened at $167.89 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $178.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

