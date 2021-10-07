Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.65 Million Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,711 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of EchoStar worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in EchoStar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

