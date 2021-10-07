Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.60 Million in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 425,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $1,999,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTO opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $368.40 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $298.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

