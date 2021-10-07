Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of The Marcus worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in The Marcus by 56.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth $988,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 1,544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

