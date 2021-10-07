Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,385 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -842.95 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $150.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,953,687 shares of company stock worth $260,103,671 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.