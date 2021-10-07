Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,949 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.