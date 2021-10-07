Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,922 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,300,000 after purchasing an additional 650,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,438,000 after purchasing an additional 453,236 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

