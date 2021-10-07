Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 47,557 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

