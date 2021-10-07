Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $421,336. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $521.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.