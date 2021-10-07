Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,679 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.95 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

