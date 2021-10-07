Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Inovalon worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INOV. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

