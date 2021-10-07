Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,743,560 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

