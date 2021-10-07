Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,567 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

