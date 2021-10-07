Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 57,738 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Dorian LPG worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 64,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $510.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 32.71%.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

