Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $9,226,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after buying an additional 125,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

