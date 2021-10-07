Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.42

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.42 and last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,316,000 after purchasing an additional 104,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

