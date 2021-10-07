Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 402,298 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 878.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,298 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after buying an additional 2,971,417 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after buying an additional 2,463,688 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,792 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,802,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

