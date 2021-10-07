Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 13,381 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

FPE opened at $20.44 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

