Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 37,430 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

