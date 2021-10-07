Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in ABB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ABB by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABB. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

