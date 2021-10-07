Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 244.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 152,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

