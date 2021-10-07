Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,901 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 812,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 245,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

PFFD opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.